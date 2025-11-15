Chicago weather: Unseasonably warm Saturday, some highs near 70 degrees

We are in store for some more unseasonably warm temperatures for the first part of your weekend, with some areas potentially seeing high temperatures near 70 degrees.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect.:

It was a cloudy start to Saturday, but winds could move those out of the way.

Those clouds are not expected to produce any significant precipitation.

Forecast highs for much of the Chicago area and surrounding suburbs are pegged around 68 degrees, but some far southwest suburbs like those in La Salle County could reach 70 degrees.

For context, the normal daytime high temperature for this time of year is closer to 49 degrees.

What's next:

We should see something more like that on Sunday after a cold front sweeps into the area later on.

We also have some blustery conditions throughout the weekend.

The next chance of rainfall doesn't come until Tuesday with about a 45% chance of rain. Even more wet weather could come later in the week.