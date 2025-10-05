Chicago weather: Unseasonably warm temps continue Sunday

The end of the weekend features more unseasonably warm temperatures, but don’t worry fall lovers, we’ll be seeing cooler conditions later this week.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Sunday’s forecast high temperatures will be in the mid-80s throughout much of the area.

It can get windy later today with gusts up to 20 to 25 mph, maybe even up to 30 mph.

What's next:

There is a cold front creeping toward the Chicago area from the high plains, which will eventually bring cooler conditions and maybe some showers.

Late Monday into early Tuesday could see that transition to cooler temps.

Monday will see a 40% chance of rain and a 55% chance on Tuesday.

The rest of the week looks like it will be dry.