Chicago weather: Unusually warm Christmas gives way to cooler temps

Christmas in Chicago saw temperatures soaring to unexpected highs, marking a historic warmth that hadn't been witnessed in over four decades.

O'Hare and Midway airports recorded highs of 59 and 60 degrees respectively, making it the second-warmest Christmas on record for the city and the hottest in 41 years.

However, this warm spell is set to shift as the week progresses. Tuesday's highs are expected to dip slightly, starting in the upper 40s and gradually declining into the 30s by late afternoon.

Light rain transitioning into drizzle overnight will taper off early Tuesday, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Wednesday will follow suit, maintaining mostly cloudy conditions with temperatures hovering in the lower 40s.

The trend continues into the latter part of the week, with light rain making a return on Wednesday night and lingering into Thursday. Despite the precipitation, temperatures will remain relatively stable in the lower 40s on both days.

Looking ahead to the final days of 2023, Friday promises dry weather with temperatures in the lower 40s. However, as the weekend progresses, a slight drop in temperatures is anticipated. Saturday is forecasted to hover near 40 degrees, while New Year's Eve could see temperatures ranging from the middle to upper 30s.

As Chicago bids farewell to 2023, the city can anticipate a dry end to the year with gradually cooling temperatures—a shift from the unseasonably warm Christmas that kicked off the week.