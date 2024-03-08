Chicago weather: Rain and snow showers possible this weekend

Steady rain is still falling across the Chicagoland area, but is expected to taper off Friday evening.

Most of the rain should be finished by 9 p.m. or 10 p.m., and then we're just left with a few lingering showers.

The temperatures take a bit of a dip on Saturday, with highs in the mid 40s under mostly cloudy skies. There is a chance for scattered snow showers Saturday afternoon and evening, especially in NW Indiana.

As far as accumulations go, we could end up with light slushy amounts on grassy and elevated surfaces, but it won't stick around for long.

Sunday looks great with sunshine and highs in the upper 40s. We're back to 60s on Monday and then the mid-60s Tuesday and Wednesday.