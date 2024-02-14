Chicago weather: Valentine's Day forecast

The Chicago area is having a cold morning. Waukegan, for example, is down to 22 degrees at 3 a.m.

Despite the frosty start, temperatures will rise to love-worthy levels on this Valentine’s Day. Highs will climb into the mid 40s in most locations under mostly to partly sunny skies. We stay dry all day long but rain is on the way for the overnight period. Post midnight through daybreak will be the timing of this.

I remain utterly unimpressed with snowfall prospects from this system. Parts of southern Wisconsin will pick up some minor slushy accumulations. The rest of Thursday will feature clearing skies and highs once again above seasonal normal, close to 40 degrees.

The Friday system continues to look discombobulated to me. It will be colder and some light snow is possible, but disruptive impacts are highly unlikely as it appears now.

The coldest day in what will have been nearly four weeks will be Saturday when highs may only top out at 30. The intrusion of arctic air is brief with warmer-than-average temperatures resuming Sunday and highs well into the 40s starting on President’s Day.

Today will be the 24th day in a row of above-average temps in Chicago.