Chicago weather: Warm days ahead before rainy end of the week

Chicago, get ready for a pleasant start to the week!

Clear skies overnight Sunday will bring lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

By Monday morning, expect partly cloudy conditions to begin, with more clouds rolling in as the day progresses. Highs will be near 79 degrees, making for a comfortable day.

Tuesday will continue with partly cloudy skies, with temperatures rising to the low 80s.

Wednesday will follow a similar pattern, with partly cloudy conditions and highs around 84 degrees. However, a change is on the way.

Rain is expected to move in by Thursday and continue into Friday, so be sure to stay prepared for wetter weather as the week wraps up. Enjoy the nice days while they last!