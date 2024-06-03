Chicago weather: Warm and muggy for now, but a big temp swing is expected

Chicagoans can expect a mix of conditions over the coming days.

There is a slight chance of showers and storms on Monday night, mainly giving way to partly to mostly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Tuesday is forecast to be warm and humid, with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s. However, the possibility of showers and storms persists, continuing into Wednesday. The prime window for rainfall appears to be late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Despite the precipitation, Wednesday's highs are expected to remain warm, albeit slightly cooler in the lower 80s.

Later in the week, cooler air will settle in, bringing relief from the recent warmth. Highs on Thursday through the weekend are anticipated to reach the 70s, providing a noticeable shift in temperatures.

Currently, the forecast suggests a dry end to the week and weekend, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies expected each day.