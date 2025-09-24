Chicago weather: Warm streak persists despite short cooldown

The Brief Chicago’s above-normal temperature streak continues despite a brief cooldown today and tomorrow. Highs will stay in the low to mid 70s with a chance of light lake-effect showers. Warm, sunny weather returns Friday with highs near 80 into early next week.



Chicago has had two weeks in a row of above-normal temperatures and even with the cooler air in place today and tomorrow, that streak is unlikely to be broken.

What we know:

The normal high today is 72 degrees. We should just edge past that this afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will be a little cooler near the lake.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a light lake-effect shower and lows in the upper 50s.

What's next:

Tomorrow will be partly sunny with the chance of a light lake-effect shower in the morning and highs in the low to mid 70s. Once again, it will be a little cooler along the lake.

Then it is back to nothing but sunshine and warm temperatures starting Friday and continuing into early next week. Highs each day will be close to 80 if not a little above with lows not far from 60.