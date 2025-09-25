Chicago weather: Warm streak reaches 16 days

The Brief Chicago’s warm streak hits 16 days today with highs in the mid 70s and a few morning lake-effect showers. Clear skies tonight give way to sunny weather and highs in the low 80s through the weekend. No rain is expected into the middle of next week as temperatures stay well above normal.



Yesterday was the 15th day in a row with above normal temperatures in Chicago. Today will be day 16 with no end in sight.

Chicago weather forecast

What to expect:

We start with the expected light lake-effect showers which will be winding down as they arc toward northwest Indiana.

It will be partly to mostly cloudy otherwise with more sunshine breaking out through the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the mid 70s but will be a little cooler near the lake.

Tonight will be clear and comfortable with a low not far from 60 degrees.

Tomorrow through the weekend will be perfectly sunny with highs in the low 80s and lows in the low to mid 60s. There will be some daily cooling near the lake at times. No rain during the period into at least the middle of next week with highs still running well above normal heading into early October.