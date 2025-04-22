Chicago weather: Warm stretch continues but storms loom

The Brief Tuesday brought 70s to most of the area, though lakeside communities stayed cooler. Scattered storms roll in tonight with a chance for gusty winds and hail. The warmth sticks around this week, but so do occasional storms.



It was a warm and breezy Tuesday across much of Chicagoland, with high temperatures climbing into the low to mid-70s—well above the seasonal average of 62 degrees.

But along the lakefront, particularly in Lake County, lake breezes kept highs in the cooler range of the upper 50s to low 60s.

What we know:

The region’s spring warmth is getting interrupted tonight as a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms moves in.

Some storms could bring gusty winds and small hail, though the threat for severe weather remains limited. The Storm Prediction Center has northeast Illinois under a Marginal Risk for severe weather.

Rain and rumbles of thunder may linger into Wednesday, but temperatures will remain on the warmer side, topping out again in the low to mid-70s.

After that, Thursday offers a break from the wet weather, with sunshine and more 70s expected.

What's next:

Storm chances ramp back up late Friday as a cold front pushes into the region. Highs will still reach the upper 60s and low 70s before dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s on Saturday.

The weekend looks dry, and Sunday’s highs will rebound into the upper 60s.

Another round of unsettled weather returns early next week, with the potential for stronger storms on Monday as temperatures soar back into the upper 70s.