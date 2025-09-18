Chicago weather: Warm stretch continues with storms possible this weekend

The Brief Chicago will warm to about 86 degrees today under mostly sunny skies, with cooler temperatures near the lake. Saturday could see a few isolated showers, while Sunday brings a better chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Next week stays warm and unsettled, with highs near 80 and periodic showers through midweek.



Chicago has had three consecutive days on which the high was 83°. Today should be a little bit warmer under mostly sunny skies.

I think we can hit 86° with temperatures once again a few degrees cooler near the lake. Tonight, skies will be mostly clear with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. Then the forecast becomes slightly muddled over the weekend.

It is possible for a couple of showers to pop up on Saturday but showers and a possible thunderstorm appear more likely on Sunday. Highs both days will be close to 80°.

The unsettled pattern continues into next week with a chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday, Tuesday and even Wednesday due to slow-moving areas of low pressure in the Midwest.

Highs will continue to be several degrees warmer than normal, topping out around 80 degrees.