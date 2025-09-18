Chicago weather: Warm stretch continues with storms possible this weekend
CHICAGO - Chicago has had three consecutive days on which the high was 83°. Today should be a little bit warmer under mostly sunny skies.
I think we can hit 86° with temperatures once again a few degrees cooler near the lake. Tonight, skies will be mostly clear with lows in the low to mid 60s.
Future forecast
What's next:
Tomorrow will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. Then the forecast becomes slightly muddled over the weekend.
It is possible for a couple of showers to pop up on Saturday but showers and a possible thunderstorm appear more likely on Sunday. Highs both days will be close to 80°.
The unsettled pattern continues into next week with a chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday, Tuesday and even Wednesday due to slow-moving areas of low pressure in the Midwest.
Highs will continue to be several degrees warmer than normal, topping out around 80 degrees.
The Source: The information in this report came from FOX 32