Expand / Collapse search

Chicago weather: Warm stretch continues with storms possible this weekend

By
Published  September 18, 2025 5:15am CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 32 Chicago
Chicago weather: Thursday morning forecast

Chicago weather: Thursday morning forecast

FOX 32's Mike Caplan breaks down today's weather outlook.

The Brief

    • Chicago will warm to about 86 degrees today under mostly sunny skies, with cooler temperatures near the lake.
    • Saturday could see a few isolated showers, while Sunday brings a better chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm.
    • Next week stays warm and unsettled, with highs near 80 and periodic showers through midweek.

CHICAGO - Chicago has had three consecutive days on which the high was 83°. Today should be a little bit warmer under mostly sunny skies. 

I think we can hit 86° with temperatures once again a few degrees cooler near the lake. Tonight, skies will be mostly clear with lows in the low to mid 60s. 

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. Then the forecast becomes slightly muddled over the weekend. 

It is possible for a couple of showers to pop up on Saturday but showers and a possible thunderstorm appear more likely on Sunday. Highs both days will be close to 80°. 

The unsettled pattern continues into next week with a chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday, Tuesday and even Wednesday due to slow-moving areas of low pressure in the Midwest. 

Highs will continue to be several degrees warmer than normal, topping out around 80 degrees.

The Source: The information in this report came from FOX 32

Weather ForecastChicagoNews