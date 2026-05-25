Chicago weather: Warm, sunny Memorial Day kicks off a dry and summerlike week
CHICAGO - What a perfect Memorial Day in Chicagoland and the unofficial kickoff to the summer season.
Today will be sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s, though it will be several degrees cooler right along the lakefront. Our normal high for today is 74, with a normal low of 54.
Tonight will be mainly clear and comfortable with lows not far from 60.
What's next:
Tuesday will stay warm with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. Once again, lakeside areas will be cooler.
Wednesday will be another warm day with highs in the low to mid 80s. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, and there’s a small chance for a passing shower.
Thursday and Friday will stay dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s away from the lake.
This weekend looks mostly sunny and mild, with highs in the low 70s both Saturday and Sunday.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by FOX Chicago meteorologists Kaitlin Cody and Mike Caplan.