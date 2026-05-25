Chicago weather: Warm, sunny Memorial Day kicks off a dry and summerlike week

The Brief Memorial Day will be sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s, cooler near the lakefront. Tuesday and Wednesday stay hot with highs in the 80s and only a slight chance for a shower Wednesday. Dry, mostly sunny weather continues through the weekend with cooler highs in the 70s.



What a perfect Memorial Day in Chicagoland and the unofficial kickoff to the summer season.

Today will be sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s, though it will be several degrees cooler right along the lakefront. Our normal high for today is 74, with a normal low of 54.

Tonight will be mainly clear and comfortable with lows not far from 60.

What's next:

Tuesday will stay warm with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. Once again, lakeside areas will be cooler.

Wednesday will be another warm day with highs in the low to mid 80s. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, and there’s a small chance for a passing shower.

Thursday and Friday will stay dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s away from the lake.

This weekend looks mostly sunny and mild, with highs in the low 70s both Saturday and Sunday.