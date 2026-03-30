Chicago weather: Warm, sunny start before storms move in tonight

The Brief Highs reach the mid-70s today and Tuesday before a sharp midweek cooldown. Strong to severe storms possible tonight and again Tuesday afternoon/evening. Rain chances linger through Saturday with cooler temperatures midweek.



Today will be warm and mostly sunny! Highs this afternoon will be in the mid 70s. There is a chance for strong to severe storms tonight with damaging hail and wind possible.

What's next:

Tuesday will be another fantastically warm day! Highs in the afternoon will be in the mid 70s. There is a chance for storms again with a cold front. All hazards will be at play in the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday will be in the mid 40s with mostly cloudy skies and PM rain possible.

The chance for rain will continue to be on and off through Saturday! Thursday will be in the mid 60s with cloudy skies and wet weather.

Friday will be in the upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies and the chance for PM rain.

It will be mostly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the low 60s, and a chance for rain. Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 50s.