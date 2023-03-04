Chicago weather: Warm temperatures and rain to start the week

Chicago's workweek weather will start off warm and rainy on Monday, but then temperatures will slide down into more typical March weather.

FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl says Sunday's high will be slightly above average, then Monday's high temperature will top out around 60 degrees. However, there is also a 40% chance of rain on Monday.

On Tuesday, the high temperature will slide down to 42, and the rest of the week will be cold.