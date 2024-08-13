Chicago weather: Warm temps ahead of late-week rain

Sunshine abounds today with a few afternoon clouds mixing in. Highs will be around 85 degrees.

Tonight will be mainly clear and mild with lows in the 60s. Tomorrow will be mostly to partly sunny and warm with highs again in the mid 80s. Both days will be a bit cooler along the lake.

Showers and storms are likely as early as early Thursday morning. We could actually use a good soaking. There is a risk of severe storms on Thursday. How long they last could play into the development and intensity of storms later in the day/night. Highs will be around 80 degrees.

Friday could have some showers as well but many dry hours are likely. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

The weekend still looks dry to me with highs in the low 80s.

Ernesto update

Ernesto is currently a weak tropical storm but intensification is expected. It is closing in on the northern Leeward islands, including Antigua. From there it will move through the Virgin Islands and then pass over Puerto Rico tomorrow morning before making a hard right toward Bermuda later this week when it will likely be a hurricane nearby. Direct US impacts are not expected.