Chicago weather: Warm today ahead of cold front
CHICAGO - Today we have warm temperatures and a cold front on the way. There is a chance for afternoon rain and storms. Highs today will be in the low to mid 80s.
The chance for rain and storms continues tonight and early Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will only be in the upper 60s. Skies will clear out as Tuesday rolls on.
Wednesday through Friday will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid 60s Wednesday and Thursday. Highs on Friday will approach 70.
This weekend is looking nice with sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.
The Source: The information in this report came from FOX 32 Meteorologist Kaitlin Cody.