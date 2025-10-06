Expand / Collapse search

Chicago weather: Warm today ahead of cold front

By
Published  October 6, 2025 5:09am CDT
FOX 32 Chicago
The Brief

    • Warm and humid weather continues today with highs in the low to mid-80s and a chance for afternoon storms. 
    • A cold front moves in tonight, dropping Tuesday’s highs to the upper 60s before skies clear.
    • The rest of the week stays mostly sunny with highs in the 60s to near 70 and a pleasant weekend ahead.

CHICAGO - Today we have warm temperatures and a cold front on the way. There is a chance for afternoon rain and storms. Highs today will be in the low to mid 80s.

The chance for rain and storms continues tonight and early Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will only be in the upper 60s. Skies will clear out as Tuesday rolls on. 

Wednesday through Friday will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid 60s Wednesday and Thursday. Highs on Friday will approach 70. 

This weekend is looking nice with sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.

The Source: The information in this report came from FOX 32 Meteorologist Kaitlin Cody.

