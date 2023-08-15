Chicago weather: Get ready to warm-up! 90-degree temps are back

As the evening settles in, Chicago can expect mostly clear skies accompanied by areas of patchy fog. The temperature will dip to around 60 degrees, making for a relatively mild night.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, the forecast promises a delightful day. Sunshine will grace the city, bringing along highs in the low 80s. It's shaping up to be a great midweek day for outdoor activities and enjoyment.

However, Thursday might see a change in the weather pattern as a cold front approaches. Scattered showers and storms are possible as the front makes its way through the region. Despite the term "cold" front, don't expect a significant temperature drop. Highs on Thursday will still reach the low 80s, ensuring a relatively comfortable day.

Moving into Friday, Chicagoans can anticipate another pleasant day. With mostly sunny skies overhead, temperatures will hover around 80 degrees, making it a perfect way to ease into the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, it appears to be a promising one weather-wise. Both Saturday and Sunday are expected to remain dry, with a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will rise to the mid 80s on Saturday, offering fantastic conditions for various outdoor plans.

However, Sunday might see a bit of a temperature spike. The thermometer is forecasted to reach the low 90s. As always, it's a good idea to stay hydrated.