Chicago weather: Warm-up continues as temps climb to 84° today, 90s by Sunday

The warm-up continues with temperatures steadily climbing throughout the week!

On Tuesday, we reached 72°F, followed by 76°F on Wednesday, and 80°F on Thursday. Today, Friday, expect a high of 84°F, with skies mostly to partly sunny through Saturday.

Saturday will bring even warmer temperatures, peaking at 88°F, with a slight chance of much-needed showers in the evening. The US Drought Monitor has classified most of our area as "abnormally dry," so any rain will be welcome.

Sunday's forecast calls for highs near 90°F, with Monday expected to be even hotter, reaching the low to mid-90s. Humidity will begin to rise from Sunday through Tuesday, adding to the heat.

Temperatures will start to moderate by Wednesday, likely settling back into the 80s.