Chicago weather: Warm weekend followed by cooldown

Today we have mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s. Friday will be mostly sunny again with highs slightly warmer around 80.

There is a chance for sprinkles early Saturday and then clearing. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Cooler temps are on the way Sunday and into next week. We have sunshine with highs in the mid 70s.

Monday and Tuesday, highs will only be in the low 70s! Slightly warmer temperatures are expected Thursday with highs in the upper 70s.