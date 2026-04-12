Chicago weather: Warm, windy Sunday before rounds of rainfall

It’ll be very warm and windy today before multiple days of rainfall in the forecast.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Daytime high temperatures will soar into the upper 70s and even around 80 degrees in some areas today. That’s well above the normal high of around 57 degrees for this time of year.

This is the first of a string of days with warmer temperatures this week.

Winds were gusting into the teens and even lower 20 mph marks this morning, and they could pick up to be even stronger as the day goes on.

There is a system of showers and thunderstorms that could sweep in later tonight into early tomorrow morning.

Monday should see a high of 76. The early part of the day should stay dry with later clearing.

The threat of storms comes late Monday night into Tuesday, when temps will stay warm with a high of 81 degrees.

Temps will remain above average throughout the rest of the week.