Chicago weather: Warmer days ahead after frigid start to the week

A warm-up is just around the corner! Temperatures will return to near-normal on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today was another cold day with highs in the low 20s and wind chills in the single digits and teens. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold with lows in the teens.

Full forecast :

Tuesday and Wednesday will warm into the 30s! Mid-30s are expected on Tuesday and then we're in the upper 30s on Wednesday. Both days will feature some sunshine with partly cloudy skies overhead.

The warmest day of the week will be Thursday with temperatures soaring into the mid-40s. Unfortunately, the warmth will come along with rain as a cold front approaches the area.

Temperatures will quickly drop Thursday evening and night, and any remaining rain showers will transition to snow showers Thursday night.

A quick shot of cold air will be here on Friday with highs only in the mid-20s. Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures return to the low 40s on Saturday and then low 30s on Sunday.