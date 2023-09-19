Chicago weather: Warmer days ahead and more rain too

Tuesday brought gloomy weather to Chicago with overcast skies and showers. Temperatures across the area struggled to warm up, with most of the region experiencing highs only in the low 60s. However, some exceptions were noted in the far south and southwest suburbs, where temperatures reached 81 degrees in LaSalle and 75 degrees in Rensselaer.

As we head into the evening, there's a possibility of a few lingering showers. For the most part, though, the night will be mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, expect partly sunny skies with daytime highs around 80 degrees. While there's a slight chance of a few showers on Wednesday evening, the better chance for rain arrives on Thursday.

Thursday and Friday may see isolated to scattered showers, with temperatures remaining around 80 degrees. Saturday will bring partly cloudy conditions with highs in the lower 80s. However, rain is set to return on Sunday, with temperatures in the 70s.

Keep an eye on the weather forecast as you plan you ahead!