Chicago weather: Temps to reach 40s today, even warmer this week

Despite a cloudy start to your Sunday, the weather will be very mild compared to the last several days in the Chicago area.

Milder temps

What to expect:

Clouds will start to thin out as the afternoon hours arrive with clear skies coming this evening.

Sunday's high temperature will reach around 42 degrees.

It gets better.

On Monday, there will be partly sunny skies and a high of almost 50 degrees!

There may be a possibility of an isolated shower or two during the afternoon or evening hours. But the precipitation will be only rain.

What's next:

Tuesday is expected to have a high of 50 as well.

The next chance of rainfall comes on Wednesday, which will also see a high of about 51 degrees.

We drop back into the 40s for highs the rest of the week.