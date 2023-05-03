Chicago weather: Warmer temps but cool by the lake

On Wednesday night, the skies will become partly cloudy with temperatures dropping to the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Thursday will be a great day with plenty of sunshine and highs ranging from the upper 60s to lower 70s for most areas. However, it will be cooler at the lakefront, with temperatures likely only reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s.

On Friday, there's a possibility of sprinkles, but most areas will stay dry with highs in the lower 70s.

Saturday will be partly sunny with highs around 70 degrees.

On Sunday, there's a small chance of rain with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Next week, expect on and off showers and possibly a few storms, but the warmth will stick around.