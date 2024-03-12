Chicago weather: Warmer temps followed by heavy rain and storms

Expect mostly cloudy skies Tuesday night with temperatures dropping into the 40s.

Wednesday will bring another pleasant day with temperatures soaring into the 60s and 70s, especially inland. However, areas near the lake may experience a temperature drop in the afternoon due to shifting winds.

A storm system is set to move in Wednesday night through Thursday, bringing heavy rain and storms during the morning into midday.

This could result in a slower Thursday morning commute. There may be a break in the weather on Thursday afternoon, followed by a second round of storms in the evening, potentially bringing various hazards.

Showers and storms will taper off Thursday night, leading to a dry Friday with highs around 50.

Good news for St. Patrick's weekend revelers: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s, while Sunday will remain dry with highs in the mid-40s.