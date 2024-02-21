Chicago weather: Warmest day since November

Chicago will be unseasonably warm today with highs in the low 60s.

The record is 67 degrees and appears safe. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Tonight, especially after midnight, showers and even a few thunderstorms are possible with a bias for the south suburbs and into Indiana. There is a low-end risk for severe hail in this scenario primarily south of I-80.

Tomorrow will be mild with some lingering cloud cover and highs in the 50s. Friday will be cooler but not cold for late February. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Saturday looks quite nice with highs in the 40s and plenty of sun. Sunday we begin another cycle of warmth with highs well into the 50s.