Chicago weather: Warming trend brings 40s with possible rainfall

The Brief Chicago will see sunny and mild weather through the weekend, with highs rising from the 30s to the low 40s. Next week brings warmer temperatures, reaching the upper 40s by midweek, with rain possible Monday night and Wednesday. By Thursday, temperatures will dip slightly into the upper 30s under partly sunny skies.



Chicago today is sunny and nice. Highs will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Future forecast

Tomorrow will be sunny again with highs in the mid 30s.

Sunday will have a few more clouds with highs in the low 40s under partly sunny conditions.

The mild temperatures are continuing next week. Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s. We have a chance for rain Monday night.

Tuesday will be dry and back to the mid 40s under partly sunny skies.

Wednesday will be in the upper 40s with mostly cloudy skies. We also have a chance for rain on Wednesday and in the evening hours.

Thursday will be in the upper 30s with partly sunny skies.