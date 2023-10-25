Chicago weather: Warmth gives way to chilly Halloween forecast

Despite the persistent cloud cover and intermittent rainfall throughout the day, Chicagoans found solace in the fact that temperatures have managed to rise into the comfortable mid-60s this afternoon. But this is just the beginning of a weather rollercoaster, folks.

As we head into the evening, don't expect things to cool down dramatically. Overnight lows will only dip into the low 60s, with scattered showers still looming as a possibility.

Now, for those who've been enjoying this unseasonable warmth, Thursday will offer another treat. Highs are anticipated to reach around 70 degrees. However, there's a catch – showers and a few storms are expected to keep things interesting.

Before the much-anticipated cold front sweeps through late Friday, we'll have a bit more time to savor those comfortable temperatures. Expect highs in the lower 70s, so make the most of it while you can.

But, hold onto your hats! The warmth is about to take a backseat as we look towards the weekend. On Saturday, we're bracing ourselves for high temperatures in the 50s. Sunday brings not only a chill in the air but a decent chance of rain to keep you cozy indoors.

For those already planning Halloween festivities, it's time to bundle up. Monday might bring relief from the rain, but it won't do much for the temperature. Halloween is set to be a dry but exceedingly chilly day, with highs only creeping into the lower 40s.

When it comes to trick-or-treating, be prepared for temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. That means it's time to get creative with your costumes and layer up for a frosty but festive Halloween night.

So, folks, embrace the warmth while it's here, and be ready to bring out the scarves, mittens, and hot cocoa for the spookiest night of the year!