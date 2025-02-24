Chicago weather: Big warmup, possible rain today

Today will be partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s!

Some areas may tag 60, especially southeast of the city.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Kaitlin Cody has the forecast.

Warmer temps, then showers

What to expect:

It may be a touch windy with gusts to 30 mph possible out of the west/southwest.

The clouds will thicken up later today with a chance for rain returning this evening into tonight.

Temperatures tonight drop to the mid-30s. Showers will be around until about midnight and then dry skies return. Tomorrow will be cooler, with highs reaching around 50 under mostly sunny skies.

What's next:

Another round of rain will be here Tuesday night through midday Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low to mid 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, another chance for showers is in the forecast.

Thursday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 40s. This is still above normal-- as we should be close to 40 degrees during this time of the year. We end the week with mostly sunny skies and highs back to the low 50s.

This weekend will be cooler with highs in the upper 30s. At this point, the weather looks dry with partly to mostly sunny skies.