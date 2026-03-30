Chicago weather: Watching chance for storms on Tuesday

What a day! Temperatures soared into the upper 70s to the low 80s this afternoon.

Chicago’s previous record high was 79 degrees, set in 1998. So far this afternoon, temperatures have warmed to 80 at O’Hare Airport.

Fox Chicago Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls has the forecast.

What to Expect:

We’ll be on the lookout for strong to severe storms late tonight into early morning Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has areas near and north of I-88 in a level 2 Slight Risk for damaging wind gusts and hail. Areas south of I-88 are in a level 1 Marginal Risk.

Tuesday will be another very warm day with expected highs in the 70s. A cold front will move through, triggering another round of possible strong to severe storms in the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center shows the best chance of severe weather in the south suburbs and into Northwest Indiana, where there is a level 2 Slight Risk.

Wednesday will be much colder with highs only in the low to mid 40s. Several rounds of rain and possibly a few storms will be possible on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Thursday's temperatures will be warmer again in the 60s.