Chicago weather: Poor air quality to remain through Thursday night

Showers will continue this evening for areas near and southeast of I-55.

Rain is expected to taper off tonight, and then we're in for a dry Thursday.

Fox 32 Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls has the forecast.

What To Expect:

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for McHenry, Lake (IL), Kane, DuPage, Cook, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Lake (IN), Porter, Newton, and Jasper Counties until midnight Thursday night.

Canadian wildfire smoke may be more concentrated than during previous days and possibly make its way down to the surface.

Thursday will bring hazy sunshine with highs in the lower 70s. With northeast winds expected, lakefront locations will likely be in the low to mid-60s during the day.

What's next:

There is a small chance of a few showers well south of I-80 on Friday, but most areas end up staying dry with partly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 70s.

As of now, the weekend looks mainly dry on Saturday and then showers and storms return on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s on Saturday and upper 70s on Sunday.

The beginning of next workweek will be pleasant with highs in the mid 70s on Monday and then upper 70s to low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.