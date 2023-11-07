Chicago weather: Some Wednesday showers, then dry and cooler through weekend

Expect scattered sprinkles and light showers during the late hours, into the early morning hours on Wednesday, with mostly dry conditions expected through the middle of the day.

Later in the afternoon, there's a chance of a few spotty showers that may extend into the evening. The overall rainfall is anticipated to be light.

Wednesday's temperatures will exhibit a wide range, with highs in the lower 50s to the north and lower 60s further south of the city. In the Loop, temperatures are expected to hover near 60 degrees.

As we move towards Thursday and through the weekend, the weather should remain dry. However, you can anticipate cooler conditions, with highs generally in the lower 50s.