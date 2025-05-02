Chicago weather: Weekend cool-down brings clouds and spotty showers

The Brief Chicago will stay mostly cloudy today with temperatures hovering in the low 50s and a chance for light, spotty showers. The weekend forecast has taken a downturn, with both Saturday and Sunday expected to remain mostly cloudy and cooler than average. Rain is unlikely for most areas, though a few spotty showers may develop in the southern region on Sunday.



What had looked like a perfectly sunny and mild weekend a couple of days ago has indeed taken a turn for the worse.

Skies will be mostly cloudy and we’ve likely already had our high for the day in the upper 50s at 1 a.m.

The rest of the day temperatures will stay in the low 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

There’s some fog near the lake and in the far-northern viewing area this morning. While a spotty light rain shower can’t be ruled out, it certainly looks like most of the day will be dry for the majority of Chicagoland.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cool with lows in the mid 40s and a chance for showers.

Now on to the weekend. Skies both days will be mostly cloudy.

Tomorrow highs will struggle to get much past 50 and on Sunday we will be lucky to get into the mid or upper 50s. Rainfall looks unlikely most of the weekend with a nod toward our southern viewing area for some spotty showers on Sunday.

Next week it will warm up but not until the middle of the week. Monday will still be on the cool side with a few spotty showers possible.