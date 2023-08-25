Chicago weather: Weekend outlook, gusty winds will lead to dangerous swimming conditions

Chicagoans, be prepared for some weather changes this weekend.

Here's what you can expect:

Friday Evening and Night:

There's a chance for storms, mainly in areas near and south of I-80.

While severe storms are not anticipated for our region, it's still wise to stay weather-aware.

After any evening storms pass, skies will become partly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Saturday:

Saturday brings decreasing cloud cover but also gusty north-northeast winds.

These gusty winds will lead to high waves on Lake Michigan, causing potentially dangerous swimming conditions.

A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued in anticipation of this, so please exercise caution if you plan to hit the beach.

Despite the winds, temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s.

Sunday:

Sunday will be a welcome change with sunny skies and comfortable highs in the mid 70s.

Next Week:

Looking ahead to next week, the weather is expected to be fairly quiet.

Most days will feature partly cloudy conditions with highs ranging from the 70s to low 80s.

Stay tuned for any updates on the weekend forecast, and enjoy your weekend, Chicago!