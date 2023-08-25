Chicago weather: Weekend outlook, gusty winds will lead to dangerous swimming conditions
Chicagoans, be prepared for some weather changes this weekend.
Here's what you can expect:
Friday Evening and Night:
- There's a chance for storms, mainly in areas near and south of I-80.
- While severe storms are not anticipated for our region, it's still wise to stay weather-aware.
- After any evening storms pass, skies will become partly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper 60s.
Saturday:
- Saturday brings decreasing cloud cover but also gusty north-northeast winds.
- These gusty winds will lead to high waves on Lake Michigan, causing potentially dangerous swimming conditions.
- A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued in anticipation of this, so please exercise caution if you plan to hit the beach.
- Despite the winds, temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s.
Sunday:
- Sunday will be a welcome change with sunny skies and comfortable highs in the mid 70s.
Next Week:
- Looking ahead to next week, the weather is expected to be fairly quiet.
- Most days will feature partly cloudy conditions with highs ranging from the 70s to low 80s.
Stay tuned for any updates on the weekend forecast, and enjoy your weekend, Chicago!