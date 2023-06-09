Expand / Collapse search

Chicago weather: Half the weekend will be beautiful, the other half not so much

CHICAGO - Good evening, Chicago! Here's your weather report for the upcoming days:

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with lows around 60°F.

Saturday: Enjoy a great day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s°F.

Saturday Evening/Night: Finally, the much-needed rain arrives, continuing into Sunday. While it won't be enough to alleviate the drought, it will provide some relief.

Sunday: Expect drastically cooler temperatures compared to Saturday, with daytime highs only reaching the 60s°F.

Monday and Tuesday: There is a small chance of a few stray showers, but most areas are likely to remain dry. Highs will be in the 70s°F.

Wednesday: Highs jump back into the 80s°F, providing a return to warmer conditions.

Stay prepared for the rain over the weekend and enjoy the cooler temperatures on Sunday before a gradual warm-up next week.