Chicago weather: Weekend snowstorm will likely impact travel

Winter-like conditions have taken hold of the region, and we're stuck with the cold through the holiday weekend and into next week.

Fox 32 Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls has the forecast.

What to Expect:

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for all of Chicagoland through 9 PM this evening for westerly winds gusting as high as 45-55 mph. We've seen some impressive wind reports from around the region today, here are a few of the peak gusts we've seen come in...

66 mph in Michigan City

58 mph at Gary Airport

50 mph in Batavia

49 mph in Waukegan

48 mph at Chicago O'Hare

Winds will remain gusty through the night, but gusts should drop into the 30-40 mph range after 10pm. Plan for mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the low to mid 20s and wind chills in the teens.

Thanksgiving Day is expected to be partly sunny and cold with highs only warming to around the freezing mark. Wind chills will be in the teens to low 20s during the day.

What's next:

Black Friday looks dry and sunny, but still very cold. Morning temperatures will be in the low 20s with afternoon highs in the low 30s.

The weekend is trending snowy and cold. A strong storm system is expected to move through the region, bringing the potential for heavy snow in Chicagoland. While snow totals are still being fine-tuned and details will become clearer in the coming days, this appears to be a disruptive storm with 6+ inches possible in at least parts of the area.

Light snow will arrive late Friday night into early morning Saturday, and then likely pick up in intensity and coverage during the day on Saturday. Depending on whether drizzle or rain can mix in at times Saturday night and early Sunday, that could bring down totals a bit. Regardless, this will bring travel impacts on what is already a very busy travel weekend. High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 30s.

Temperatures plummet Sunday night into Monday morning with some locations possibly waking up in the single digits. Highs on Monday will be near 20 degrees. Overnight lows going into Tuesday morning will fall into the single digits.