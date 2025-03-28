Chicago weather welcomes back the 70s
CHICAGO - Chicago will experience a mix of rain, storms, and unseasonably warm temperatures this weekend before a cold front brings a sharp drop and possible snow early next week.
Chicago weather forecast
What we know:
Today we have light rain and a few isolated storms ongoing. This afternoon, we have a clearing and warming trend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Wind will be gusty at times out of the SW up to 40 mph.
Tonight will be very mild with lows around 60 under mostly clear skies.
Future forecast
What's next:
Tomorrow will start dry with the chance for rain increasing in the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be hit early in the day, pushing to the mid and upper 60s. Temperatures will be dropping in the afternoon on Saturday. The chance for rain and even a few storms continues into Saturday night.
Sunday, we have the chance for severe storms. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. At this time, the best chance for severe storms appears to be in the afternoon and evening. All hazards are at play, and we will relay updates as we get closer.
Sunday night will be in the low to mid 30s. We have the chance to see some snowflakes mixing in as we start Monday morning. Mostly cloudy skies Monday with highs in the low 40s.
Tuesday is looking quiet with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 40s. The chance for rain is back Tuesday night through Wednesday night.
Wednesday will be in the upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Thursday, we dry out with highs in the upper 50s.
