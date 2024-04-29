Chicago weather: Wet week ahead

Today, the Chicago area starts with rain and storms, and then a drying trend after about 10-11 a.m.

Lingering showers are not out of the question this afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Tomorrow will be sunny with highs in the low 70s. There is a chance for rain Tuesday night, but mostly sunny skies are back Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s.

We will be flirting with 80 on Thursday, but more rain and storms are on the way Thursday and Friday.

Friday is looking to be in the low 70s. This weekend is looking beautiful with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.