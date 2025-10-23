Chicago weather: Widespread freeze expected tonight before a dry weekend

The Brief Frost developed in some outlying areas this morning, but winds and cloud cover kept it from spreading widely. A stronger freeze is expected late tonight into Friday morning, with temperatures dipping into the 20s and 30s outside the city. The weekend will stay dry and seasonably cool with highs in the 50s before rain chances return early next week.



There is frost in outlying areas, but patchy cloud cover and just enough wind are preventing a more widespread crust. That will change tomorrow morning — more on that in a moment.

What to expect:

Today will be chilly with highs in the low to mid 50s under partly to mostly sunny skies. It will not be as blustery as the past couple of days. Tonight under clear skies with light winds, temperatures will freefall deep into the 30s over much of our viewing area with the exception of the urban heat island. In fact, some spots could dip into the upper 20s which is why a freeze warning is up for late tonight into Friday morning for all but central Cook County.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny again with highs in the mid 50s. The chance of rain is virtually nil over the weekend. There will be some additional cloud cover at times which will keep high temperatures in the upper 50s, perhaps tagging 60 on Sunday.

Monday now looks completely dry with highs in the upper 50s ahead of the next storm system. Showers will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 50s.