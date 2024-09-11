Chicago weather: Hazy sunshine and mid-80s expected amid western wildfire smoke

The Brief Chicago will experience warm, hazy sunshine with highs in the mid-80s lasting through the weekend. Above-normal temperatures and dry conditions are expected to continue with no meaningful rainfall for the next 10 days.



Chicago will be very warm today with plenty of hazy sunshine as western wildfire smoke wafts overhead.

Highs were held down a bit yesterday due to this smoke layer and I expect that to be the case again today. Let’s call it mid-80s. That will play again tomorrow after a pleasant night during which lows once again dip well into the 50s away from the urban heat island.

On Friday, clouds streaming off what is now Hurricane Francine will filter into our sky. Highs will be in the lower 80s, perhaps a bit cooler by the lake.

It will be the same story Saturday. On Sunday there remains a small chance for spotty showers with no chance of denting the droughtish conditions here.

Above-normal temperatures continue through next week with little to no chance of meaningful rainfall for at least the next 10 days.