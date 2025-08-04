Chicago weather: Heat index values could approach 100 by the end of the week

It was a pleasant Monday with temperatures in the upper 70s to mid 80s. While the air quality is better than it has been in a few days, Chicagoland is still stuck under hazy skies.

Wildfire smoke will linger in the atmosphere for a few more days.

An Air Quality Alert will go into effect for Northwest Indiana from midnight tonight through Tuesday. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Looking Ahead:

Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine, although it'll be hazy sunshine due to wildfire smoke. A few stray showers or storms are possible on Tuesday, but the overall coverage will be minimal. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 80s.

Warmer air begins to build into the region by midweek with highs in the upper 80s Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures are then expected to soar into the lower 90s Thursday through Saturday. The hottest day will likely be Saturday with heat index values near 100.

An approaching cold front will bring showers and storms to the area by Sunday and possibly into Monday. Temperatures will remain warm in the upper 80s.