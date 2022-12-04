Chicago's weather will include rain, highs in the 40s this week

Chicagoans are about to head into a stretch of mild December weather with highs in the 40s for an entire week.

FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl says that temperatures overnight Sunday into Monday will drop into the mid- and upper-20s.

But on Monday, highs will make it into the low 40s with a very slight risk of light rain.

Tuesday will be a mix of a lot of clouds and a few peaks of sun with highs back near 42 and a 25% chance of rain later Tuesday night.

Wednesday will bring Chicago partial sunshine at times with highs in the mid 40’s.

There is a 50% chance of rain on Thursday, a 60% chance of rain on Thursday night and a 30% chance of rain on Friday. Both Thursday and Friday will have highs in the low and mid 40’s.

The 40’s will stick around for the weekend as well.