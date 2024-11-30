Chicago weather: Wind chill keeping temps in the mid-20s this weekend

It is a cold one out there in Chicago this weekend with daytime highs on Saturday only reaching the mid-20s.

During the early part of the day, wind chills made it feel like it was below zero, especially northwest of the city.

Wind chills will continue to be a factor throughout the weekend as Sunday will see a high of 28 degrees. But the area will see more sunshine, especially early in the day with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

Monday also should be partly cloudy with a high of 32 degrees. There is a potential for lake effect snow in Porter County, Indiana, on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Some flurries and light snowfall are possible late Tuesday in the Chicago area, but there should be a brief warm-up Wednesday with a high of 40 degrees.