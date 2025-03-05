Wind and snow hit Chicagoland before a warmer weekend

The Brief Snow showers will continue through the evening, with a light dusting expected on grassy areas and bridges. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for gusts up to 50 mph, expiring at midnight for most of NE Illinois and at 3 a.m. for NW Indiana. After a cold night, temperatures will rebound into the 40s by Thursday, with a warming trend into next week.



Colder air is sweeping into the Chicago area tonight, bringing scattered snow showers and strong winds.

A dusting of snow is expected, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces, while temperatures dip below freezing. Commuters should take extra caution on bridges and overpasses, where slick spots may develop.

What we know:

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the entire region, with northwest winds gusting as high as 50 mph. The advisory will expire at midnight in northeast Illinois and at 3 a.m. in northwest Indiana.

Skies will clear overnight, and temperatures will drop into the 20s by early Thursday morning—right in line with the season’s average low of 28 degrees.

Thursday will bring sunshine and highs in the lower 40s, offering a brief break before another weather system moves in on Friday. Light snow is possible across parts of Chicagoland, with highs in the mid-30s.

What's next:

The weekend will be noticeably milder, with highs in the 40s on Saturday and climbing near 50 degrees on Sunday.

By early next week, a significant warm-up is expected, with highs soaring into the upper 50s on Monday and possibly reaching the 60s by Tuesday.