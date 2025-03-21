Chicago weather: Windy and mild today before rain and possible snow

The Brief It will be a windy day with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s before rain moves in tonight, possibly mixing with snow by morning. Saturday will start with some morning precipitation before turning mostly sunny with cooler temperatures in the low 40s. More rain is expected Sunday, with another chance of rain and snow Monday morning before a dry and mild midweek.



Today will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. It will be a windy day with gusts to 40-45 mph possible.

The backstory:

There is a chance for rain and mostly cloudy skies tonight. We may even have snow mixing in as we move into tomorrow morning. Saturday will be mostly sunny after the morning precipitation moves out. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 40s.

Saturday night we have the chance for rain again. There will be rain on Sunday with highs in the low 50s. Another bout of rain/snow in the forecast Monday morning.

Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 40s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and dry with highs around 50. Wednesday and Thursday will be quiet with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 50s.