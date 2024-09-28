Chicago weather: Windy overnight; sunshine returns and 70s all week

Chicagoans can expect a cloudy and breezy night ahead, with temperatures settling in the mild range.

Looking to Sunday, prepare for more cloud cover with a few peeks of sunshine throughout the day.

Highs will reach the lower 70s, offering a pleasant autumn vibe, though wind gusts could make it feel a bit cooler at times.

Good news for the week ahead: expect sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s for the rest of the week. Perfect weather for enjoying outdoor activities as we head deeper into fall!