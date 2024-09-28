Expand / Collapse search

Chicago weather: Windy overnight; sunshine returns and 70s all week

By
Published  September 28, 2024 7:45pm CDT
Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago weather: Windy overnight Saturday, sunshine returns with 70s all week

Mark Strehl has your weather update!

CHICAGO - Chicagoans can expect a cloudy and breezy night ahead, with temperatures settling in the mild range.  

Looking to Sunday, prepare for more cloud cover with a few peeks of sunshine throughout the day. 

Highs will reach the lower 70s, offering a pleasant autumn vibe, though wind gusts could make it feel a bit cooler at times.

Good news for the week ahead: expect sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s for the rest of the week. Perfect weather for enjoying outdoor activities as we head deeper into fall!