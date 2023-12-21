Expand / Collapse search

Chicago weather: Winter solstice arrives with unseasonably warm temperatures

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago weather: Unseasonably warm with no snow in sight

Forget about a White Christmas, Chicago is getting clouds and rain as the holidays approach.

CHICAGO - Don't expect much sunshine for the next week. A few peeks here and there will be about it. It will be unseasonably mild though, despite the lack of sun.  

Today and tomorrow we will be in the mid-40s again with a few spits of light rain tonight, ramping up to steady rain late tomorrow and tomorrow night. 

The majority of the weekend is dry with highs well into the 50s both days.  

Chicago weather: Thursday morning forecast

FOX 32's Mike Caplan has your Thursday morning weather outlook.

Christmas Day looks wet with mid-50s likely. Showers continue Tuesday and Wednesday with highs ratcheting down a few degrees. 

Astronomical winter begins at 9:27 p.m. CST with the winter solstice.