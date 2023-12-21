Chicago weather: Winter solstice arrives with unseasonably warm temperatures

Don't expect much sunshine for the next week. A few peeks here and there will be about it. It will be unseasonably mild though, despite the lack of sun.

Today and tomorrow we will be in the mid-40s again with a few spits of light rain tonight, ramping up to steady rain late tomorrow and tomorrow night.

The majority of the weekend is dry with highs well into the 50s both days.

Christmas Day looks wet with mid-50s likely. Showers continue Tuesday and Wednesday with highs ratcheting down a few degrees.

Astronomical winter begins at 9:27 p.m. CST with the winter solstice.