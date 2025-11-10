Chicago weather: Winter weather advisory continues in NW Indiana as lake effect snow lingers

The lake-effect snow is still dishing whiteout conditions in Northwest Indiana as we cross into the afternoon. Reports of very slick conditions as an additional 1-3" of snow falls. These counties are currently under a winter weather advisory.

Temperatures are chilly today with highs in the 30s, chills in the teens and 20s. Gusts to 25-30 mph today and tomorrow.

Looking ahead:

Tomorrow we have the chance for light snow early in the day. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Wednesday will be sunny with highs around 50. Mostly sunny skies on Thursday with highs in the mid-50s. Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

This weekend will be warmer with a chance for rain. Mostly cloudy Saturday with highs in the low 60s. Rain chance is back Saturday night and Sunday. On Sunday, the high will be in the upper 50s.



