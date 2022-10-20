Thursday marks last cold day before drastic weekend warmup

Bright days ahead with a big time warmup in store starting tomorrow.

It will be warmer today but still just shy of the normal high for Oct. 20. Let’s go for upper 50s but some spots could crack 60 degrees. Sunny again tomorrow and Saturday with highs just past 70 degrees tomorrow and not far from 80 degrees on Saturday.

It will be just as warm on Sunday with a few more clouds mixing with the sunshine.

Monday will be 70+ again but with a good chance of showers and storms.

Tuesday will be cooler with highs around 60° and a few showers.