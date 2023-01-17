Chicago welcomes 21 straight days of above-normal temps

Our first storm of the week is in the books. Storm #2 is on the way.

Today we will be in between systems with quite a bit of cloudy cover and gusty breeze. Our high was 50 degrees at midnight and the rest of the day temps will hover not far from 40 degrees.

Tomorrow starts dry with any peeks of sun quickly fading behind a thickening deck of clouds. Highs will be in the low 40s as rain pushes in from the south during the evening. Any mixed precipitation far north won’t last long as rain takes over.

As it appears now, the bulk of all the steady precipitation scoots out of here before daybreak Thursday. That leaves us with a few light rain and/or snow showers Thursday.

This storm will be a significant snow producer in Wisconsin. Beyond that, it looks quiet for Friday.

One of our computer models brings a sticking snow to our area Saturday night. At this time I am siding with the models that do not show this feature.

Today is the 21st day in a row with above-normal temperatures.